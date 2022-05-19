scorecardresearch
Aishwarya Rai on not having a release since 2018: ‘I’ve been a proverbial tortoise since the start of my career’

Aishwarya Rai spoke about why she doesn't appear regularly in films, and why she has never been one to give in to industry perception.

May 19, 2022
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a fixture at the Cannes Film Festival for over 20 years, and she walked the red carpet once again on Wednesday, at the festival’s 75th edition. In an interview on the sidelines of the event, she spoke about her hotly anticipated acting comeback–the latest of many–and why she has never subscribed to the industry’s definition of a thriving career.

Speaking with Film Companion, Aishwarya called herself ‘the proverbial tortoise’ from the start of her career, ‘someone who will focus on her work and trudge along at a pace which is right, which is real, which is committed’. Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s historical epic Ponniyin Selvan, which is due out later this year.

She said, “What happened in the last two years was a natural pause that we all took. I’ve always been someone to keep it real, that’s who I am, that’s my sense of prioritising. It’s been a really challenging two years, and my natural instinct is to focus on reality. I’ve never been one to play into the expectation of, ‘Oh my God, is time flying by, why is there no release this year, how many releases do you want to put out, what is the kind of comment it might attract, what is the kind of perception it might attract’, I’ve never been one to play into perception.”

She continued, “So, naturally, when the world and our families and life is experiencing what it is, at that time, I’m so blessed I can naturally focus on reality, and not be focused on, ‘Oh my God, two years!'”

Aishwarya’s last film was the critical and commercial flop Fanney Khan, which was released in 2018. Before that, she was seen in Sarbjit and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. She also took a five-year sabbatical after 2010’s Guzaarish.

