Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan goes on floors

The shooting of Fanney Khan, a musical comedy with a star cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao, kicked off this morning. Anil Kapoor tweeted the picture of a clapperboard. Fanney Khan is an official remake of the Oscar nominated Dutch film Everybody’s Famous and will be directed by Atul Manjrekar. Earlier, it was reported that R Madhavan may be cast opposite Aishwarya, and subsequently, it sparked talks that the actor was upset over it as she was keen on Rajkummar instead.

About Rajkummar Rao, one of Fanney Khan producers Prerna Arora said, “Rajkummar is a great actor, and we were in talks with him over this. Even he has been travelling and has an extensively busy schedule because he was working continuously. We are glad that he is a part of the film now. It will be refreshing to see him with Aishwarya.” Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is also one of the producers.

And here’s the clap that marks the beginning of something new & very very special! First days the best days! #FanneyKhan #ShootBegins pic.twitter.com/XhAMGbUiPn — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 3, 2017

Earlier Prerna Arora had said this while describing the film, “Fanney Khan is a lovely musical. The film has a lot of songs, and Anil Kapoor’s character in the film is very entertaining. He is a musician, and he has a great energy to work with. He is portraying this character very well!” Interestingly, in Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai will be coming together for the first time since 1999 film Taal and in that film also, Anil Kapoor had played the role of a musician.

The ensemble cast of the film should work in its favour. All the actors in the film are accomplished and have proven their credentials many a time before. Divya Dutta is also a part of the cast, though we don’t know what her role will be. We’ll have to wait till the film comes out in April next year.

