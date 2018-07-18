Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest Instagram photo is all about family love

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya gives him a warm hug in this photo shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya gives him a warm hug in this photo shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

On Tuesday, Abhishek Bachchan shared a lovely family photo of himself, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan from their summer holiday. While the photo was showered with love by fans, there were some who wondered why Amitabh Bachchan is missing from the family portrait. Well, the wait is over as Fanney Khan actor Aishwarya has now posted a photo which features Aaradhya and Amitabh.

The photos have been shared by the former beauty queen with the caption, “💕London love ✨” Out of the two photos, the one which has Aaradhya giving a warm hug to her grandpa Amitabh is heartwarming.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya make for a picture perfect family. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya make for a picture perfect family.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this photo with Aaradhya from Paris. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this photo with Aaradhya from Paris.

Amitabh joined Aishwarya and Aaradhya after returning from Russia where he watched FIFA World Cup matches with son Abhishek. While the two men were away, Aishwarya took her darling daughter to Paris and even shared photos on her Instagram account. The actor made her debut on the photo-sharing app in May and since then it is Aaradhya who finds the maximum space on her mommy’s account.

On the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of her film Fanney Khan also starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated to release on August 3. Amitabh too has Thugs Of Hindostan and Brahmastra in his kitty and Abhishek’s next Manmarziyan will hit the theatres on September 7.

