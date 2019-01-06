Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan visit Sonali Bendre amid her cancer treatment

Sonali Bendre’s cancer battle has been inspiring for many. The actor who returned to Mumbai recently, post her cancer treatment in the US, has been showered with wishes from her fans and friends from the industry. Many from Bollywood also continue to visit her to laud her fighter spirit. We have seen in the past, that a lot of celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others visited Sonali in New York.

Now that she is back in India, her recent visitors were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. On Saturday, Aishwarya and Abhishek were clicked at Sonali’s Juhu residence in Mumbai.

The couple recently returned from their New Year vacation, and one of the first things they did was to meet their close friend Sonali. Sonali’s husband Goldie Behl was also clicked by our photographers.

Sonali recently shared a post that read, “This journey has been immense, and has taught me so so much….” She shared a few photos of her and wrote, “From being in awe of the body’s willingness and capacity to fight and heal and recover to overwhelming gratitude to the people who have stood by me and been pillars of strength to being reminded of life’s transience and that things come and go (much like my hair).”

Sonali, who is on a ‘happy interval’ from her treatment for ‘high grade’ cancer, had hosted a New Year bash at her Mumbai residence. Goldie Behl had also organised a surprise birthday celebration for his wife at the bash.

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer In July last year.