Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with fan on New York streets, where they were vacationing with daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan posed with a fan in New York, where they were holidaying with daughter Aaradhya.

aishwarya rai, abhishek bachchanAishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted on the streets of New York. (Photo: diehardfanofaishwaryarai/Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with fan on New York streets, where they were vacationing with daughter Aaradhya. Watch
Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan recently returned to Mumbai from New York after ringing in 2023 with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Tuesday. Meanwhile, their pictures from New York were also shared on their fan pages on social media.

In one of the photos, the family of three struck a pose with a fan. The picture seems to be taken just before Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya took their flight back home. In the photos, while Aishwarya is seen wearing a black overcoat, Aaradhya too has worn a black coat over a pink sweatshirt. Abhishek, who is sporting a thick beard, is seen in a pink sweatshirt and he too wore a black jacket over the sweatshirt.

As the photos were shared online, fans of Abhishek and Aishwarya wished them a Happy New Year and also called them a ‘beautiful family’. The couple makes sure to go on a family vacation every year to celebrate New Year and Christmas.

Also read |Anand Pandit teases next installment in Sarkar and The Big Bull franchise: ‘I would prefer to work with Abhishek Bachchan…’

 

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Bachchan family’s Juhu home in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.

Abhishek, last seen in Dasvi, had expressed his wish of working with his father Amitabh Bachchan in a latest interview. He told Pinkvilla, “Obviously, as an actor, who wouldn’t want to work with him? But I think we should now actively try and make it happen because it’s long overdue. I enjoy working with him. I get to learn so much.”

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 12:47 IST
