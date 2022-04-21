When Abhishek Bachchan commented on Oprah calling him, Aishwarya Rai ‘it’ couple: ‘We don’t go home and say…’

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai appeared for a joint interview with Oprah Winfrey shortly after their marriage. Oprah paid a visit to the Bachchan family home a few years later, in 2012. The two actors were described by the TV mogul as the ‘it’ couple of Bollywood, and compared to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

In an interview with NDTV, Abhishek spoke about Oprah’s comments, and said that while he appreciates the kind things that she said about both himself and Aishwarya, it’s not going to change his life.

He said, “You don’t let these things get to you, because that’s not what matters. It’s not like we go home at night and say, ‘We’re the it couple’. I think people spend too much time bothered about these things. The two of us have been very real about these things. There are no false illusions of grandeur, and nor are we aspiring for that. We aspire to be good human beings, loving children, good professionals. At the end of the day, you have to be what you have to be, these epitaphs are going to come and go. Today, you’re number one, tomorrow you’re not going to be.”

Abhishek said that, as Amitabh Bachchan’s son, he could be a complete wreck because of the pressure or the most arrogant person in the world. In all humility, he said, he is neither. And this is because the audience doesn’t care about his lineage or whom he’s married to, he said. All they care about is if he’s good at his job.

He continued, “I think it’s terribly sweet of Oprah to have said all the glorious things that she did. She’s a wonderful lady, and an absolute pleasure to be around… She treated us with great respect and love, and I thank her for that. But as far as these things are concerned, if she says it, thank you very much, it’s not really going to change my life, though.”

Abhishek, in the same interview, also said that the reason he married Aishwarya isn’t because she’s ‘hot’. “I married her because I love the human being that she is, not because she’s the most successful actor we have, or because she’s the international face of Indian cinema… At the end of the day, after a hard day’s work, you come back home and go to bed, you have to face a certain reality of what’s the person like.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. They have one daughter, Aaradhya, who was born in 2011. Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, while Abhishek was most recently seen in Dasvi.