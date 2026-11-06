Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan lovingly gaze into each other’s eyes at Diwali bash. See pics

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The festival season is here and Bollywod celebrities are getting dressed up in their finest to celebrate. On Thursday evening, fashion designer Manish Malhotra threw his annual Diwali party and it was here that the fans got a rare chance to see Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai together after a long time. Abhishek and Aishwarya posed for the photographers outside the venue and were clicked lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes.
Abhishek and Aishwarya have been clicked at the airport a few times in the last few months but they have not posed for the photographers in a while.
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Akshay Kumar, his wife Twinkle Khanna and their son Aarav were also present for the party and posed for the cameras as a family.
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Gauri Khan arrived sans Shah Rukh Khan, but their daughter Suhana Khan was clicked separately. Kareena Kapoor arrived with Saif Ali Khan.
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Kanika Kapoor, who announced her separation with husband Gautam Hathiramani, also made an appearance at the party.
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Parineeti Chopra, with husband Raghav Chadha, and Sonakshi Sinha, with husband Zaheer Iqbal, were also clicked by photographers.
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Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Madhuri Dixit, and many other actors were also clicked at the Diwali party.
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The event was also attended by Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Shanaya Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal among many others.