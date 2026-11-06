Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan lovingly gaze into each other’s eyes at Diwali bash. See pics

The festival season is here and Bollywod celebrities are getting dressed up in their finest to celebrate. On Thursday evening, fashion designer Manish Malhotra threw his annual Diwali party and it was here that the fans got a rare chance to see Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai together after a long time. Abhishek and Aishwarya posed for the photographers outside the venue and were clicked lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been clicked at the airport a few times in the last few months but they have not posed for the photographers in a while.

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