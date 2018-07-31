Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan to star in Gulab Jamun

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has confirmed that she will star alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Gulab Jamun. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has confirmed that she will star alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Gulab Jamun.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are finally going to share screen space after eight long years in a film titled Gulab Jamun. Aishwarya confirmed the same to Mid-Day and said, “AB [Abhishek] and I have agreed to do Gulab Jamun. I told AB that he needs to decide what he wants to do after Manmarziyaan.”

Aishwarya also told the publication that they had been offered the film one and a half years ago and they had agreed on it back then. “We had agreed on the idea then. However, it was around the same time that AB decided to take time out. After the hiatus, he returned with Manmarziyaan, which coincidentally is directed by Anurag Kashyap. That’s when the chatter around Gulab Jamun began again, and we finally came on board. It is a beautiful script, and we fit the narrative perfectly,” she added.

The celebrity couple was last seen together in 2010’s Raavan. Since then, speculations have been rife that the duo will soon sign a project together but no confirmation was given by either of them.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all geared up for her next release Fanney Khan on August 3. She stars alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the Atul Manjrekar directorial. For Abhishek Bachchan, his next release is Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, also starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film releases on September 14.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have previously starred in Guru, Dhoom 2 and Umrao Jaan among others.

