Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan groove at family wedding, daughter Aaradhya comforts aunt at her bidaai. See photos, videos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to grab eyeballs, and this video from her cousin Shloka Shetty’s wedding is proof. Aishwarya attended her cousin’s wedding in February this year. She was accompanied by her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In a new video from the wedding which has been shared now, we see glimpses of Aishwarya blessing the newly-weds. We also see the gorgeous actor and her daughter grooving at the reception.

Abhishek Bachchan is also seen taking over the stage. The actor, along with Aishwarya and Aaradhya, is seen performing the hook step of “Desi Girl,” a popular song from his film Dostana.

A set of pictures from the wedding have also gone viral on the social media. One of the photos has Aishwarya dressed in a red suit and Aaradhya in a white lehenga. The two are seen standing next to Aishwarya’s late father’s photo. An Instagram account by the name Monks In Happiness, who seem to be the official photographers at the wedding, shared the pictures with a heartfelt caption. They mentioned how Aaradhya comforted Shloka and her mother at the bidaai moment.

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya clicked next to her father Krishnarai Raj’s photo. (Photo: Monks In Happiness/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya clicked next to her father Krishnarai Raj’s photo. (Photo: Monks In Happiness/Instagram)

Aishwarya with the newly-weds. (Photo: Monks In Happiness/Instagram) Aishwarya with the newly-weds. (Photo: Monks In Happiness/Instagram)

Here’s an adorable candid moment of Aishwarya and Aaradhya with Shloka Shetty. (Photo: Monks In Happiness/Instagram) Here’s an adorable candid moment of Aishwarya and Aaradhya with Shloka Shetty. (Photo: Monks In Happiness/Instagram)

“Ever since the thought of their daughter’s wedding comes in their mind, parents know consciously or subconsciously, that one day she will go to another family to create a new world. But it must be during the vidai that this truth dawns in entirety. At that moment, in @shlokasshetty ‘s vidai, comfort for @sulatha.shetty Aunty came in Aaradhya’s sweet voice, “Don’t cry, I’m there na!” Truly daughters are a blessing,” they captioned the pictures.

“On a separate note, the unpredictable nature of life takes away from us, someone who we would have wanted by our side in the most important moments of our life. Late Sh. Krishnaraj Rai (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb ‘s father) was such a person for Shloka and her family. Present in spirit, his blessings most certainly are with Shloka, Karan and their families,” they added.

On the work front, Aishwarya has been shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in which she is rumoured to be playing the role of an antagonist. The Mani Ratnam directorial will be released in two parts. The first part is set to hit the screens next year.