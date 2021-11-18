scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan glam it up with Aaradhya in the Maldives, see new pics

Unseen new pictures of Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, from their recent Maldives vacation, have found their way online. Check them out here.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
November 18, 2021 2:34:24 pm
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan pose together with hotel staff in the Maldives.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan returned to Mumbai on Wednesday, after celebrating their daughter Aaradhya’s 10th birthday in the Maldives. But new pictures of the family, posing together at their beachside resort, are still trickling in. Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya posed together for selfies with hotel staff, wearing stylish sunglasses. 

The pictures have found their way online after the couple kept fans updated with a steady stream of content throughout the vacation. The updates culminated with pictures of Aaradhya’s birthday bash, and heartfelt notes by both Abhishek and Aishwarya. Abhishek wrote in his caption, “Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says ‘you make the world a better place’. We love you and god bless you always.” 

 

Aishwarya wrote, “My Angel Aaradhya’s 10😍💖You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya💝💗YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY.” The pictures showed Aaradhya posing with her parents, wearing a pink dress. Several celebrities such as Sikandar Kher, Navya Naveli Nanda, Bipasha Basu and other wished Aaradhya a happy birthday with comments and reactions. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai share photos from their ‘princess’ Aaradhya’s 10th birthday party: ‘You make the world a better place’

Previously, Abhishek and Aishwarya had both shared pictures from their luxurious resort in the Maldives, making sure to tag the property in each post. While the trip was likely sponsored, the couple shared pictures of the spectacular view from their villa, an image of a wooden board that read ‘Casa Bachchan’, and also pictures of the serene environment. 

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Bachchan family’s Juhu home in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. 

