Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya look resplendent in red at Anmol Ambani-Khrisha Shah wedding. See pics

Actors Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan attended the wedding of Tina and Anil Ambani’s son, Anmol Ambani. Pictures of the three were shared online by designer-politician Shaina MC. Anmol tied the knot with Khrisha Shah in Mumbai on February 20.

Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also attended the wedding festivities.

Abhishek wore a red sherwani and a beige turban, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya twinned in similar red outfits. The three wore masks, at least in some pictures, while one showed Abhishek sporting a salt-and-pepper beard. Jaya posed for a photograph with fellow actor-politician Hema Malini. “Good friends outside Parliament–Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule & me happily hobnobbing together, our camaraderie going absolutely beyond party lines! At Anil & Tina Ambani’s son Anmol’s wedding yesterday,” Hema wrote in her caption, sharing the photo on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaina Chudasama Munot (@shaina_nc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinky Reddy (@pinkyreddyofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Both Shweta and Navya had also shared pictures from the pre-wedding festivities on Instagram, revealing their outfits. “You, Me & Dupree,” she captioned a post that also featured her mother and grandmother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

The Ambani family has had several weddings in recent years. Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal in 2018, and Akash Ambani married Shloka Mehta in 2019. Both weddings were grand affairs that saw many Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007, and became parents to Aaradhya in 2011. Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull; Aishwarya will next be seen in Ponniyin Selvan. Amitabh has a bunch of releases lined up, including Jhund and Brahmastra.