Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan dance to Desi Girl with daughter Aaradhya at family wedding. Watch

A video of Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya dancing at a relative's wedding has surfaced online and the family looks adorable as they groove to Desi Girl.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 23, 2021 8:27:50 pm
aishwarya rai bachchan abhishek bachchan aaradhya weddingAishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya's dance stole the show at a relative's wedding function. (Photo: Aishwarya Rai Team/Instagram)

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been dancing together, on-screen and off, for many years now and it looks like their daughter Aaradhya is following in their footsteps. At a recent wedding function, Aaradhya gave her parents some stiff competition as the trio danced to Abhishek’s popular number “Desi Girl”.

A video from the function has landed online and it appears that the nine-year-old’s dancing skills have taken after her mother. Dressed in gorgeous traditional wear, the three of them are performing the hook step of Dostana song. The original track also featured Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham alongside Abhishek.

Photos from Aishwarya’s cousin Shloka Shetty’s wedding surfaced online Monday evening, featuring the actor, Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda Rai.

See this |Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan attend family wedding with Aaradhya, see photos

Abhishek’s photos from other functions also surfaced online.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On the work front, Abhishek recently announced his upcoming social-comedy, Dasvi, co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will soon be seen in The Big Bull, playing the role of Harshad Mehta.

Aishwarya, last seen in the 2018 drama Fanney Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor, will feature in frequent collaborator Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil historical Ponniyin Selvan.

