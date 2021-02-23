Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan dance to Desi Girl with daughter Aaradhya at family wedding. Watch

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been dancing together, on-screen and off, for many years now and it looks like their daughter Aaradhya is following in their footsteps. At a recent wedding function, Aaradhya gave her parents some stiff competition as the trio danced to Abhishek’s popular number “Desi Girl”.

A video from the function has landed online and it appears that the nine-year-old’s dancing skills have taken after her mother. Dressed in gorgeous traditional wear, the three of them are performing the hook step of Dostana song. The original track also featured Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham alongside Abhishek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Team🇲🇺 (@aishwarya_raifan)

Photos from Aishwarya’s cousin Shloka Shetty’s wedding surfaced online Monday evening, featuring the actor, Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda Rai.

Abhishek’s photos from other functions also surfaced online.

On the work front, Abhishek recently announced his upcoming social-comedy, Dasvi, co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will soon be seen in The Big Bull, playing the role of Harshad Mehta.

Aishwarya, last seen in the 2018 drama Fanney Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor, will feature in frequent collaborator Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil historical Ponniyin Selvan.