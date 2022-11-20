scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan celebrate daughter Aaradhya’s birthday: Genelia D’Souza, Sonali Bendre and others attend. Watch videos

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's birthday party was attended by her grandmother and celebrities like Genelia D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl and Bunty Walia.

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her birthday on November 16. (Photo: Abhishek/Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya celebrated her birthday on November 16. On Saturday night, the proud parents threw a bash for her, which was also attended by a few of their friends from the industry.

Twinning in white, Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen playing perfect hosts as they stepped out to see off their guests. Genelia D’Souza with her kids, Sonali Bendre-Goldie Behl to Bunty Walia-Vanessa Walia, and their kids were part of the guest list. Aishwarya’s mother, Brinda Rai, who usually keeps a low profile, was also seen making an appearance.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Aishwarya and Abhishek helped her mother to the car, and even sought her blessings. As the car is about to drive off, the caring daughter asks her mother to call her once she reaches home.

On her birthday, Aishwarya shared a photo of herself kissing her daughter, and wrote in the caption, “MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA (sic).” The picture also gave a peek at Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations, as we saw a huge floral decoration behind the pair, depicting the number 11 to mark Aaradhya’s 11th birthday.

Later, Abhishek Bachchan also shared a photo of Aaradhya on his social media and simply captioned it, “Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest.” As soon as he shared the photo, several celebrities dropped comments underneath it to wish the birthday girl. Bobby Deol wrote, “Happy Birthday Birthday.” Neetu Kapoor’s comment read, “God bless,” while Abhishek’s close friend and actor Sikander Kher posted multiple heart emojis.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 in Mumbai. Aaradhya was born in 2011.

