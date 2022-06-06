Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan blush when reminded about completing 15 years of marriage. Watch video

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will complete 15 years of marriage this month. The two Bollywood actors tied the knot on April 20, 2007. When the star couple was reminded about the relationship milestone at IIFA 2022 recently, they gave the most honest reaction.

A reporter caught hold of the Bachchans on IIFA 2022‘s green carpet, reminding them about their 15 years of marriage. While Abhishek was all smiles, Aishwarya gushed, “Aah thank you, oh my god, yes.”

While several B-town biggies attended the glittering awards ceremony, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who arrived with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the event. Be it their hand-in-hand appearance on the green carpet, or Aishwarya cheering for Abhishek during his performance.

In fact, Abhishek’s performance with Aishwarya and Aaradhya turned out to be the most memorable moment at IIFA this year. As part of his act, Abhishek walked down and joined his wife and daughter who were cheering for him from the front row. Aishwarya couldn’t hold her excitement and displayed some moves while remaining seated. It was also the first time we got to see Aaradhya’s excitement at such a level.

More on IIFA 2022 | IIFA 2022 Awards full winners list: Vicky Kaushal-Kriti Sanon win big, Shershaah awarded Best Picture

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which will be released in two parts.