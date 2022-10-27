Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan play the hosts at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party. See inside pics from their home Jalsa

Sarod player Ayaan Ali Bangash has shared pictures from a Diwali party hosted by Amitabh Bachchan at his Mumbai bungalow Jalsa last week. Ayaan’s post features pictures of not only the Big B, but also Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others. “Diwali nights!!” he wrote in the caption of his post.

While one picture showed Aishwarya poing for a selfie with Ayaan, another picture showed Amitabh beaming on his couch, flanked by Amaan’s kids. A group picture also featured Abhishek.

Fans appreciated the pictures in the comments section. “Seems so much funn! Great pictures! Best wishes,” one person wrote, while others took the opportunity to wish Ayaan and others a happy Diwali. Previously, Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher had shared pictures from the Bachchans’ Diwali party. The bash was attended by several high-profile Bollywood personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl, and others.

Aishwarya was recently seen in the Tamil historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I, which has become a runaway hit globally. The second installment has already been shot, and is expected to be released some time next year. PS: I marked Aishwarya’s return to the big screen for the first time since 2018’s Fanney Khan. Abhishek and Amitabh, on the other hand, have been busy in the last few years. While Abhishek will next be seen in the latest season of his Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows, Amitabh can currently be seen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati, and will soon be seen in the drama film Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

The who’s who of Bollywood were spotted out and about town all through last week, as they attended one Diwali bash after another.