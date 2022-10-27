scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan play the hosts at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party. See inside pics from their home Jalsa

Inside photos from Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash included daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and son Abhishek Bachchan playing hosts and posing with guests.

aishwarya rai abhishek bachchan diwali partyAyaan Ali Bangash shared pictures from the Bachchan family Diwali party over the weekend. (Photo: Ayaan Ali Bangash/Instagram)

Sarod player Ayaan Ali Bangash has shared pictures from a Diwali party hosted by Amitabh Bachchan at his Mumbai bungalow Jalsa last week. Ayaan’s post features pictures of not only the Big B, but also Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others. “Diwali nights!!” he wrote in the caption of his post.

While one picture showed Aishwarya poing for a selfie with Ayaan, another picture showed Amitabh beaming on his couch, flanked by Amaan’s kids. A group picture also featured Abhishek.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayaan Ali Bangash (@ayaanalibangash)

 

Also read |Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash: Kirron-Anupam Kher pose with ‘old friends’ Shah Rukh Khan, Big B. See photos

Fans appreciated the pictures in the comments section. “Seems so much funn! Great pictures! Best wishes,” one person wrote, while others took the opportunity to wish Ayaan and others a happy Diwali. Previously, Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher had shared pictures from the Bachchans’ Diwali party. The bash was attended by several high-profile Bollywood personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl, and others.

Aishwarya was recently seen in the Tamil historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I, which has become a runaway hit globally. The second installment has already been shot, and is expected to be released some time next year. PS: I marked Aishwarya’s return to the big screen for the first time since 2018’s Fanney Khan. Abhishek and Amitabh, on the other hand, have been busy in the last few years. While Abhishek will next be seen in the latest season of his Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows, Amitabh can currently be seen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati, and will soon be seen in the drama film Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...Premium
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...Premium
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex interventionPremium
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex intervention

The who’s who of Bollywood were spotted out and about town all through last week, as they attended one Diwali bash after another.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 12:58:35 pm
Next Story

‘Karan Johar doesn’t know how to dance, Nora Fatehi should learn Hindi’: Shilpa Shinde targets Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judges days after eviction

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement