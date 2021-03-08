Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya, Shweta Bachchan-Navya Naveli feature in Amitabh Bachchan’s Women’s Day post: ‘Why just one day?’

Trust Amitabh Bachchan to put into the words the thought in every sensible person’s mind. Why just a single day for women? Every day should be women’s day. Big B on Monday shared a collage of the pictures of women in his life to celebrate the International Women’s Day. He said that not just one day, we should dedicate every single day to the women.

The collage shows pictures of his mother Teji Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughters Aaradhya and Navya Naveli. “Kaha rahen hain aaj women’s day hai. Keval ek din? Naah, pratidin naari diwas hai (They say today is women’s day. I say everyday is women’s day),” he wrote.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. It is a product of the suffragette movement, which was later adopted by the feminists and ultimately United Nations in 1977.

The day not only celebrates women, but also honours the efforts by women over the centuries that have fought for equality and dignity that was denied to half the global population for millennia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachcha recently underwent an eye surgery due to a yet unknown medical condition. He had shared the update for his fans on his Tumblr blog.

He had written, “Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition. Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused. Right now I feel like Gary Sobers, the West Indian great and his narration of a cricket story which apparently he went through. The details of which shall be given in time. It is a story heard whether or not it is authentic is questionable,” he added.

Amitabh’s second eye will also undergo surgery, he had revealed.