Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan refuses to pose, Salman Khan walks in with niece, fans call Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya ‘twins’: Highlights from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement

While Shah Rukh Khan refused to pose, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Aaradhya Bachchan, Salman Khan and niece Alizeh Agnihotri were seen at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement.

salman, srk, aishwaryaShah Rukh Khan did not pose for the paparazzi at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
It was a night of celebration at the Ambani residence in Mumbai, Antilia, as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged on Thursday. On the guest list was who’s who of Bollywood’s engagement including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and many others.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya was seen in a green Anarkali while Aaradhya looked stunning dressed in a silver suit. As the videos from the mom and daughter duo was shared on social media, fans pointed out their uncanny likeness. A fan wrote in the comments section, “Both are so beautiful and her daughter is the carbon copyyy.” A few also posted how Aaradhya has grown as tall as mum Aishwarya.

Also read |Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and others attend grand party

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Shah Rukh Khan, however, headed straight inside the venue and refused to pose for the paparazzi. Gauri Khan and her son Aryan Khan posed together at Anand Ambani’s engagement.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Salman Khan was seen in a blue kurta as he posed with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were seen having some light conversation as they came to pose for the shutterbugs. Janhvi’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was seen standing behind her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Celebs who made couple entry included Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Sara Ali Khan was seen with Manish Malhotra at the star-studded engagement ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Shreya Ghoshal and Arjun Kapoor were a few others who attended the engagement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

It was a star-studded night indeed!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 11:57 IST
‘Determination of fake news can’t be in sole hands of govt’: Editors Guild on draft amendments to IT Rules

