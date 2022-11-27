Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Taimur-Jeh, Mira Rajput’s kids Misha-Zain attend Riteish Deshmukh’s son’s birthday bash. See photos

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia hosted a grand bash for their elder son Riaan’s birthday on Saturday. The carnival-themed party saw attendance from most of Bollywood’s high-profile celebrities including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur and Jehangir, Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya, Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha and son Zain, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s kids Virajveer and Varushka were also in attendance. Soha Ali Khan attended the party with Inaaya, as did Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with their kids Mehr and Guriq. In one of the photos, Neha Dhupia tried to hide her son’s face from the glare of the paps.

Riteish and Genelia posed for the paps in front of the happy birthday banner. Their kids, nieces and nephews greeted the paps with a ‘namaste’.

Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia, their two sons and nieces and nephews (Photos: Varinder Chawla) Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia, their two sons and nieces and nephews (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mira Rajput with Misha (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mira Rajput with Misha (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia with Guriq (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia with Guriq (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tahira Kashyap with her kids (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tahira Kashyap with her kids (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia tied the knot in 2012 after dating for several years. They will now be seen in the Marathi film, Ved, which is also Riteish’s directorial debut. Apart from this, they will star in the film, Mister Mummy.