Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya’s remembrance post for Krishnaraj Rai on death anniversary: ‘Love you eternally’. See photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram on Friday to remember her late father Krishnaraj Rai who passed away in 2017 after a long battle with cancer. The 47-year-old actor shared her father’s picture as the family had a small remembrance puja for Krishnaraj. Aishwarya can be seen attending the puja with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Brindya Rai.

The actor remembered her father fondly and wrote, “We love you eternally… you and us…Forever and Beyond.” She also shared a photo of the trio as they posed with the photo of her late father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

As her father battled cancer, he was admitted at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and Aishwarya along with husband Abhishek Bachchan would be by his side day and night.

In December 2020, Aishwarya also remembered her father on his birth anniversary with a heartfelt post. Sharing a picture of her father, she had written, “ Happy birthday, Daddy-Ahjaa. Our ever smiling guardian angel. We love you eternally”. Aishwarya along with her mother Brinda and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also do a lot of charity work in memory of Krishnaraj Rai.

As Smile Train’s Global Goodwill Ambassador, the actress has been supporting the organisation since 2009. In memory of her late father Aishwarya, along with her mother and daughter, often celebrate the ‘Day of Smiles’ with cleft charity at Smile Train India.