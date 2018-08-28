Aishwarya Rai shares photos from Aaradhya’s Rakhi celebration

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with daughter Aaradhya and mother Vrinda Rai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with daughter Aaradhya and mother Vrinda Rai.

Just like many other Bollywood celebrities, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with great fervour. Dressed in her traditional outfit, little Aaradhya looked adorable as she tied rakhi to her two cousins. The photo of the festivities was shared by Aishwarya’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai on her Instagram account which went viral on social media.

Later, on Tuesday morning, the former Miss World shared some more clicks from the celebrations with her mother Vrinda Rai and Aaradhya. In the photos, the mother-daughter-grandmother trio flaunted their rakhis with ‘Love’ inscribed on it which probably they tied on each other’s hands. “THE BEST LOVE-bandhan of ALL😘💕Thank you my DARLING 😇AARADHYA😍from Mom n Me😘LOVE YOU ETERNALLY 💖,” wrote Aishwarya along with the photo.

Another photo had the six-year-old Aaradhya warmly wrapped in her maternal grandmother’s arms as she smiled for the camera. The last photo on Aishwarya’s Instagram account also featured the trio. The actor captioned the photo, “✨LOVE💖😍”.

Earlier, it was daddy Abhishek Bachchan who celebrated this festival of siblings with sister Shweta Bachchan. He even wished her with a sweet message on Instagram. “Partners in crime since the days of matching pajamas! Happy Rakhi Shwetdi! Love you. #RakshaBandhan #BrothersandSisters,” wrote Abhishek. Shweta too shared a photo with her younger brother and captioned it, “My person #rakshabandhan.” She also shared a photo of daughter Navya and son Agastya performing the ritual of the festival.

The Bachchans are famous for celebrating every festival with great zeal and zest. Be it Diwali or Holi, senior Bachchan and family host grand celebrations for their near and dear ones.

