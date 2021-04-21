Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya join Abhishek Bachchan for virtual wedding anniversary celebration, he says ‘thank you very much’

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary virtually this year. Aishwarya shared a screenshot of the video call she did with her husband and The Big Bull actor Abhishek, on Instagram. She is seen holding on to daughter Aaradhya in the photo.

The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007. Abhishek, who’s reportedly away shooting in Lucknow, did not disappoint his wife and daughter and joined them on video. In the screengrab, we can see Aishwarya and Aaradhya sitting surrounded by several bouquets of flowers.

Abhishek also took to his Twitter handle and thanked his fans for showering the couple with wishes on the special day. He tweeted, “Thank you very much for all your wishes for Aishwarya and my wedding anniversary, yesterday. Please continue to stay safe, wear your mask and if possible, try not to go out. Thank you again.”

Abhishek Bachchan recently got candid about wife Aishwarya. During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Ludo actor said, “Some people ask, ‘Oh what did you do during the lockdown? What have you learned?’ Some people have learned to cook, some have picked up a new hobby, language, new skill set. I feel very overwhelmed, and I was speaking to my wife about it. And as all wives do, they put your lives into focus, they put you back on track. She said yeah but put it this way for the first time in your life you got to spend the entire year with your family. And your family is safe and healthy today. And when she said that, apart from being appreciative of having such a wonderful and sensible wife, it’s so true. We get to do what we love doing all day, and go home to a healthy and happy family.”

Abhishek was recently seen in Disney Plus Hotstar release film The Big Bull. He also has Bob Biswas and Dasvi in his kitty.

Speaking about the diverse line-up of projects that he got to do in past 20 years in the industry, Abhishek added in the same interview, “I think an actor is very lucky if his line-up is Breathe, Ludo, The Big Bull, Bob Biswas and Dasvi. The sheer variety of that is something that every actor dreams of. I not taking it for granted.”