Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan’s old pool photo goes viral

The internet works in weird ways. Now that the summer is here, an old photo of Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan enjoying some pool time in the Maldives has been going viral.

The original photo was shared by Abhishek Bachchan in 2019 when the family went for a vacation to the Maldives. Sharing the calm and scenic picture, Junior Bachchan had simply captioned his post, “Happiness. My girls,” along with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

The odd resurfacing of this old image can possibly be attached to Aaradhya Bachchan’s popularity on the social media despite being so young. The little girl had recently won everyone’s heart when a video of her giving a speech in fluent Hindi went viral. Fans applauded the Bachchan household for bringing up their daughter so well.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon be seen in the highly-anticipated Mani Ratnam movie PS-1, which is based on classic Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya had also shared a poster of herself from the movie and written in the caption, “The golden era comes to the big screen on September 30th.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan too has his kitty full with a variety of projects, including the likes of Breathe Season 3, the Netflix film Dasvi and R Balki’s Ghoomer.