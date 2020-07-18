Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan hospitalised

After testing positive for COVID-19, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were advised to quarantine at home. After testing positive for COVID-19, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were advised to quarantine at home.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive for coronavirus on July 12. They were tested after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek’s COVID-19 test results turned out positive. The rest of the family members, including Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and her children, had tested negative for the virus.

While Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were advised to quarantine at home.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news about his coronavirus diagnosis. He tweeted, “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

A few hours later, Abhishek Bachchan shared on Twitter, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

The four bungalows of the family in Juhu had been sealed and declared containment zones.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd