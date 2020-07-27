Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan test negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati hospital on July 17. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati hospital on July 17. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after testing negative for coronavirus. Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news.

He tweeted, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽 Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan also said that he and his father Amitabh Bachchan are still recovering from the disease in Nanavati Hospital. Sources said the father-son duo are likely to be discharged this week.

While Amitabh and Abhishek had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive for coronavirus a day later. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya were initially advised home quarantine, they had to be admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 17.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is looking forward to the release of Mani Ratnam’s epic drama Ponniyin Selvan. She was last seen in the 2018 musical drama Fanney Khan, alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

