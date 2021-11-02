Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya are flower princesses at her birthday party with husband Abhishek: See inside pics 

Former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 48th birthday on Monday with her family. Later in the day, Aishwarya shared pictures with husband Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya and wrote, “I love you forever and beyond.” She posted yet another picture, one with her mother Brindya Rai on her Instagram and wrote, “Love you eternally. Thank you for your unconditional love and blessings.”

On her special day, Aishwarya donned an one-shoulder printed dress and accessorized it with a floral tiara. Daughter Aaradhya was seen wearing a matching tiara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya and Abhishek are one of Bollywood’s most favourite couples for sure, they tied the know on April 20, 2007. They have expressed their love and appreciation for each other on several occasions. The two also share posts on their respective social media posts to cheer for one another.

Abhishek Bachchan made sure Aishwarya’s birthday was every bit special, as he wished his beautiful wife on social media. He wrote, “Happy Birthday wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you.”

Aishwarya won the Miss World title in 1994 and has starred in a host of popular Bollywood films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The actor is currently working on Mani Ratnam’s eagerly anticipated epic drama Ponniyin Selvan I where she will be seen in the role of Nandini. It is slated to release next year.