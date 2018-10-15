Aishwarya Rai shares adorable photos of Aaradhya with Big B and Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said she makes sure to inculcate family values in Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Sunday shared photos of daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her Instagram account. After posting three photos of the little one with father Abhishek Bachchan and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, the actor also shared a selfie with her daughter.

Earlier, Aishwarya in a statement to IANS said inculcating traditions in her daughter Aaradhya is but natural for her.

“I think inculcating traditions in my daughter is natural to me, it is not conditional. That is how I am raised. So what we end up doing as parents, knowingly or unknowingly, we pass on to our children as traditions because that is the natural flow of life,” Aishwarya said.

“One of the common things that both of our (Abhishek and my) family shares is, we enjoy being Indian. We genuinely enjoy all our festivities, various aspects of our culture and we are also open-minded. We embrace being traditional and we are global citizens. That is the life we both have enjoyed in our growing up years,” she added.

Aishwarya Rai strikes a selfie pose with Aaradhya Bachchan. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan with Aaradhya. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram)

The photo showing three generations standing together was taken by Aishwarya Rai. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan gifts a kiss of love to Aaradhya. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram)

Aaradhya celebrating Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram)

Aishwarya has always made sure to take her daughter along for international trips or events. The actor strongly believes that travelling is one of the best ways to get exposed to the world.

“The global community is the society for our kids today. So I have seen the wonderful influence of travel… Aaradhya is my daughter and I love spending time with her, so I am always travelling with her,” she said.

