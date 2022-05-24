Aishwarya Rai’s Rs 1500 modelling bill from 1992 unearthed, she looks unrecognisable in photoshoot

Aishwarya Rai has achieved the most that both the modelling and acting professions have to offer, but like everybody else, she started out doing low-paying gigs. It has been exactly 30 years since Aishwarya appeared in a fashion catalogue alongside Sonali Bendre, Tejaswini Kolhapure and others, and pictures from the shoot, along with a bill for Rs 1500, have been shared online.

On Reddit, a picture of the bill Aishwarya charged for her services was shared by a Bollywood account. Dated May 23, 1992, the bill specifies that Aishwarya, who was ‘aged about 18 years’ at the time, ‘agreed to work as a model’ for a firm called Krupa Kreations. The bill carries her signature at the bottom, and specifies that the deal was struck in Mumbai (then Bombay). Aishwarya’s address is revealed to be in Khar, at a building called Ram Laxmi Nivas.

Pictures from the magazine shoot were shared on Twitter, complete with the catalogue photos and the magazine cover. “Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue,” the tweets read.

Aishwarya went on to win the coveted Miss World title just two years later, in 1994. The victory catapulted her to worldwide fame, and launched a successful career in Bollywood. This year, Aishwarya marked her 21st appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where she is a fixture at the red carpet.

Aishwarya’s acting career has taken her to Hollywood, but she has been irregular with her film appearances in the last decade or so. She will make a comeback with this year’s historical epic Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam.