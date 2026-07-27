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Aishwarya Lekshmi calls Kangana Ranaut a ‘mad genius,’ praises her Parliament speeches
Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi praised Kangana Ranaut for teaching herself to become a strong orator and for her speeches in Parliament
Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi has offered a glowing endorsement of Kangana Ranaut, calling the actor-turned-politician a “mad genius” and praising her growth as a public speaker and her work in Parliament.
“I love Kangana Ranaut. I feel like she is a mad genius,” Aishwarya said in a conversation with Galatta Plus. “I like how she taught herself to talk well and be a good orator. I love the speeches she gives in Parliament.”
The career of Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai as a teenager from Manali in Himachal Pradesh with no backing, no formal training in acting, and limited command over English or Hindi. She has spoken openly about how she was mocked in the early years of her career for her accent and her lack of polish. Over the next decade, she taught herself to speak fluently in both languages, worked on her diction, and went on to win four National Film Awards for Best Actress, a record matched by very few in Hindi cinema. Her performances in Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Fashion and Manikarnika established her as one of the most acclaimed actors of her generation.
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In 2024, she entered politics, winning the Mandi Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate, and has since made several interventions in Parliament, including speeches during the Women’s Reservation Bill debate. Her political positions and confrontational public style have made her a deeply polarising figure, but even her critics have acknowledged her oratory skills on the floor of the House.
Aishwarya Lekshmi’s trajectory has its own version of that story. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, she completed her MBBS from Sree Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences in Ernakulam before entering modelling in 2014 and making her acting debut in 2017 with the Malayalam film Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Her breakthrough came the same year with Mayaanadhi opposite Tovino Thomas. She went on to work across three languages, appearing in Varathan and Kumari in Malayalam, Gargi and Ponniyin Selvan in Tamil, and Ammu in Telugu.
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Like Kangana, Aishwarya has no family connections in the film industry. She has spoken in the past about the pressure women face in the industry to conform, including in interviews where she has been vocal about society’s obsession with marriage and the limited space given to female-led stories.
The comments have drawn a mixed response online, with some appreciating Aishwarya’s willingness to express admiration for a controversial figure, and others questioning the praise given Kangana’s political positions. Neither actor has responded to the online reaction so far.
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