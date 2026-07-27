Aishwarya Lekshmi calls Kangana Ranaut a ‘mad genius,’ praises her Parliament speeches

Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi has offered a glowing endorsement of Kangana Ranaut, calling the actor-turned-politician a “mad genius” and praising her growth as a public speaker and her work in Parliament.

“I love Kangana Ranaut. I feel like she is a mad genius,” Aishwarya said in a conversation with Galatta Plus. “I like how she taught herself to talk well and be a good orator. I love the speeches she gives in Parliament.”

The career of Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai as a teenager from Manali in Himachal Pradesh with no backing, no formal training in acting, and limited command over English or Hindi. She has spoken openly about how she was mocked in the early years of her career for her accent and her lack of polish. Over the next decade, she taught herself to speak fluently in both languages, worked on her diction, and went on to win four National Film Awards for Best Actress, a record matched by very few in Hindi cinema. Her performances in Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Fashion and Manikarnika established her as one of the most acclaimed actors of her generation.