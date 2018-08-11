Aisha Sharma: Don’t have a quintessential role in Satyameva Jayate

Aisha Sharma is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Satyameva Jayate. Aisha Sharma is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Satyameva Jayate.

Model Aisha Sharma will be making her Bollywood debut with Satyameva Jayate and she says it is a conscious decision to choose roles that are “different”.

Aisha, who will be seen alongside John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in her first film, believes it is easy for a newcomer to get slotted on the basis of looks.

“When you look a certain way, it is easy for people to cast you in certain roles. Slotting does happen. I have made conscious effort to choose roles that are out of the box. I don’t have a quintessential role in Satyameva Jayate. It is a different role,” she told PTI.

“My role in the film is not glamed-up. She is a social crusader of sorts in the film. She stands for whatever she believes in. So, in her own way she is contributing to the good of the society,” she adds.

The film, directed by Milap Zaveri, deals with the issue of corruption and molestation and Aisha says cinema often derives inspiration from real life.

“We all want to stand up for women who are treated wrongly. I will stand up for it in real life too. I would love to do parts that inspire people. Through Satyameva Jayate, we aim and wish to inspire people to be on the right side.”

Working with both John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee was a great learning experience for the debutante.

“I was never made to feel like a newcomer or treated differently by John and Manoj sir. Manoj sir is a serious actor but on the sets he is very jovial, cracking jokes all the time. John is easy to work with.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, the film is set for August 15 release.

