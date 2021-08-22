Aihwarya Rai keeps daughter Aaradhya close as they return to Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh’s pic goes viral

After their beach vacation, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan returned to Mumbai on Sunday with their children. The couple was clicked along with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan at Mumbai’s Kalina airport.

Kareena and Saif had flown off to the Maldives to ring in Saif’s 51st birthday on August 15. While Kareena shared several selfies of hers from the vacay and also posted clicks with her newborn son Jeh, we spotted him at the airport too. His photos went viral soon after.

See photos of Kareena, Saif, Taimur, and Jeh at the airport:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also spotted at the airport. Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya returned to Mumbai on Sunday after a two-day stay in Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha. Aishwarya is shooting there for her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan.

See photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan:

Ponniyin Selvan, is a period epic directed by Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya will be returning to the screens after a long gap. She last worked in 2018’s Fanney Khan, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Divya Dutta.

The actor was seen in a long black belted tunic and black pants. Her daughter wore a floral jumpsuit and a jacket. They were both wearing face masks as per Covid-19 protocols.