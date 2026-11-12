AICWA seeks probe into Pyre screen cut after Ramayana release, demands FIRs

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding an inquiry into the reduction of screens for filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s Pyre following the release of Ramayana.

The industry body has also called for FIRs against theatre owners and distributors found responsible and demanded a formal screen allocation policy to protect independent and small-budget films from being squeezed out by large releases.

The letter, signed by AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, comes after Vinod Kapri claimed last week that Pyre lost approximately 75 per cent of its screenings within days of Ramayana’s November 5 release. The filmmaker said the film, made on a budget of just Rs 2.50 crore, had grown from 80 screens to approximately 400 on the strength of positive word of mouth and packed auditoriums, only to be pulled back to fewer than 100 screens once Ramayana entered theatres.

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Also Read: Pyre director claims 75% shows cut after Ramayana release: ‘Arm-twisting, harming our small film’

AICWA’s letter and demands

The AICWA’s letter to the minister highlighted the importance of small-budget films to the Indian film industry. In his letter, Gupta acknowledged the importance of large-budget films like Ramayana, noting that such productions provide employment to hundreds of workers, technicians, junior artists and crew members across departments.

“I do not oppose Ramayana. It is a large-budget film that has given work to hundreds of workers, technicians, junior artists and artists across every department. It should succeed, so that producers profit and workers are paid on time,” Gupta wrote. “But a big film’s success should not come at the cost of a small film that audiences are already embracing.”

“Small Films, Big Dreams: Give Them Screens, Give Them a Chance!” Vinod Kapri’s Pyre, made on just ₹2.5 crore, grew from 80 to about 400 screens on audience love alone. Then, as Mr. Kapri alleges, its shows were cut by nearly 75% to make room for a big-budget release. We do not oppose big films. Big films give Indian cinema its scale, but small films give it its future. Every big name once started small. AICWA President Er Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written to Hon’ble Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, demanding:

✅ A Fair Screen Allocation Policy for Indian Cinema ✅ An impartial inquiry into the cutting of Pyre’s shows ✅ Maximum screens and shows for Pyre ✅ FIR against those found guilty

This system must end, or small dreams will end with it. | #Pyre | #VinodKapri | #SmallFilms |#FairScreenAllocation | #IndianCinema |#AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | | @AshwiniVaishnaw | @MIB_India | @vinodkapri | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 11, 2026

Gupta argued that small-budget productions form the numerical majority of Indian films released each year and serve as the entry point for new talent. He warned that if commercially viable small films are pulled from theatres to accommodate larger releases, the consequences would extend beyond individual filmmakers.

“Their producers raise money with great difficulty and wait years to reach theatres, where they get very few screens. Most small films do not succeed, and when even a film that is working is removed, small producers will stop making films, new artists will lose their chance, and lakhs of workers will lose employment,” Gupta wrote, citing the success of small-budget films like HanuMan as evidence that such productions can find large audiences when given a fair chance.

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The letter lists several formal demands: a fair screen allocation policy for Indian cinema from the central government, a grievance redressal mechanism to protect independent and small-budget films, an impartial inquiry into why Pyre’s screen count was reduced despite strong audience response, FIRs against theatre owners and distributors found guilty after the inquiry, and the immediate restoration of the maximum possible screens and shows for Pyre while the investigation is underway.

Also Read: After Ramayana, Pyre submitted for Oscars: ‘Independent cinema deserves the opportunity’

Pyre returning to more screens

Meanwhile, Vinod Kapri announced that Pyre would be returning to more theatres, with over 200 additional shows scheduled from Friday.

On Wednesday, he shared on Instagram, “Over 200 shows of Pyre are being added from Friday , 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens.”

#PYRE IS GETTING ITS SHOWS BACK! ❤️ Over 200 shows of PYRE are being added from Friday , 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens. A big thank you to @IndiaCinepolis and @_PVRCinemas for supporting PYRE and giving more audiences an opportunity to experience Amma and Bubu’s story. This journey belongs to all of you. THANK YOU, INDIA! ❤️ — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) November 11, 2026

About Pyre

Pyre is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri and tells the story of an elderly couple who continue to wait for their son as life in their Himalayan village grows emptier with each passing year. The film features non-professional actors and was made on a budget of Rs 2.50 crore.