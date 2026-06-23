Film body demands FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali for worker’s death on Love & War set

Days after a worker died in a mishap on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Love & War, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate strict action against the filmmaker. While his banner, Bhansali Productions, has already announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh to late carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav’s family, AICWA has now demanded larger consequences for the accident.

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President, AICWA, in his letter to the CM, wrote, “I wish to draw your urgent attention to the tragic death of Mr. Chandradhari Singh Yadav, a 42-year-old carpenter, during the shooting of the upcoming Bollywood film Love & War on 17 June, 2026 at Royal Pump Studio near Film City, Mumbai.”

“Several workers present at the location were also reportedly injured during the incident, though complete and verified details regarding their condition and the exact circumstances of the event have not yet been clearly established. A thorough, impartial, and high-level investigation is therefore necessary to determine the facts and fix accountability,” he added.

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta also pointed out that despite Love & War being a hugely mounted project, and consisting of a star cast of A-list actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, required safety measures weren’t strictly implemented and enforced. “Mr. Chandradhari Singh Yadav is survived by his wife and two minor daughters. The loss of the sole earning member of the family has caused severe emotional and financial hardship. AICWA believes that the family is entitled to immediate compensation as well as long-term protection and support.”

Register an FIR against Producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the concerned production house, and all persons found responsible under charges of murder, culpable homicide, negligence, and all other applicable legal provisions as may be established during investigation. Constitute a… — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) June 23, 2026

Not the first mishap on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set

The letter also pointed out that this wasn’t an isolated incident on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set, as multiple safety hazards have been reported on the filmmaker’s watch over the years. These include the set of his 2002 period romance Devdas, when workers Dindayal Yadav and Subhash Morkar lost their lives, and another worker sustained serious injuries. Another worker, Mukesh Dakiya, 34, died on the sets of Bhansali’s 2018 period drama Padmaavat.

“It is also reported that workers are often required to work under highly demanding conditions with extended shifts ranging from 16 to 20 hours a day. Such prolonged working hours, combined with inadequate safety supervision and weak enforcement of safety norms, significantly increase the risk of accidents and fatal incidents,” stated the letter.

“AICWA further submits that there are serious concerns regarding transparency in the investigation of incidents occurring on film sets. In several cases, complete and verified details regarding the circumstances of such incidents and the condition of injured workers are not fully disclosed. Therefore, a fair, independent, and high-level inquiry is essential to establish the true facts and ensure accountability,” it added.

What are AICWA’s demands?

All India Cine Workers Association has now demanded a high-level independent enquiry into the incident on the set of Love & War and an FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his production house, and all people involved under charges of “murder, culpable homicide, negligence, and all other applicable legal provisions as may be established during investigation.” Additionally, the AICWA has asked for a safety audit on the film set in order to provide more such mishaps and suspension of shooting activities until proper compliance is achieved.

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While the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had earlier asked the compensation to the worker’s family to be increased up to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 40 lakh, the AICWA has now demanded the figure to be doubled up to Rs 1 crore. It has also asked for “suitable employment or financial assistance to the widow of the deceased” and “long-term financial support and full responsibility for the upbringing, welfare, and future security of his two daughters until they are married and financially independent.”

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“AICWA respectfully urges immediate intervention in this matter and appropriate action to ensure justice for the deceased worker and his family. We trust that the Government will take firm and immediate action to safeguard the lives of thousands of workers in the film industry. We shall remain grateful for your kind intervention,” concluded the letter.

Love & War is slated to release in cinemas on January 26, 2027.