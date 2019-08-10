All India Cine Workers Association demands ban on Pakistani artistes

The All India Cine Workers Association has demanded a complete ban on Pakistani artists, films, diplomats and bilateral relations. This move comes after Pakistan banned all Indian films as a direct response to the Indian government’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to their statement, AICWA demanded that India say a “strict no” to Pakistan for trades and bilateral relations. “In relation to Pakistani government banning Indian movies in Pakistan AICWA urges all the film industries to put a complete stop to any association with Pakistani artists, musicians, and diplomats”, the statement read. “AICWA demands a complete No on Pakistani Artists, Diplomats & Bilateral Relations with Pakistan and its people”.

Advertising

The union also mentioned that the entire film industry and cine workers have refused to resume work till there is a blanket ban of Pakistani movie makers, artists and trade partners.

“AICWA learns that after scrapping Article 370 and 35A, Pakistan has become vulnerable in feeding their perpetrators who were directly involved in provoking Kashmiris to create a non-cooperative movement against Indian government and policies,” they further added.