CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi claims AI ‘not challenge, but opportunity for India’; Rana Daggubati says it will ‘replace us quickly’

At a time when employees worldwide, irrespective of the sector they work in, are in a state of jitters, concerned about whether and how Artificial Intelligence (AI) will affect their jobs, renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who also serves as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), has stated that AI will open doors to significant opportunities for the country. He also mentioned that India is the ideal place to foster discussions around AI and its impact on human civilisation in the years to come.

While participating in the AI Summit 2026 in New Delhi, he told news agency PTI, “It is not a challenge, but an opportunity for India, mainly since it is a matter of global concern. The current discussions are around AI and its impact on the future of human civilisation. There’s no better place than India to discuss such fundamental topics, as the country has a long tradition of deep philosophical thinking.”