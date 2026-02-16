Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi claims AI ‘not challenge, but opportunity for India’; Rana Daggubati says it will ‘replace us quickly’
CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said that India is the ideal place to foster discussions around AI and its impact on human civilisation.
At a time when employees worldwide, irrespective of the sector they work in, are in a state of jitters, concerned about whether and how Artificial Intelligence (AI) will affect their jobs, renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who also serves as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), has stated that AI will open doors to significant opportunities for the country. He also mentioned that India is the ideal place to foster discussions around AI and its impact on human civilisation in the years to come.
While participating in the AI Summit 2026 in New Delhi, he told news agency PTI, “It is not a challenge, but an opportunity for India, mainly since it is a matter of global concern. The current discussions are around AI and its impact on the future of human civilisation. There’s no better place than India to discuss such fundamental topics, as the country has a long tradition of deep philosophical thinking.”
He also pointed out that India’s cultural values, deeply rooted in sustainability and collective well-being, can help shape how AI is developed and deployed. Mentioning that the country has always tried to assimilate new ideas by assessing and understanding their positives and negatives before fully adopting them, Prasoon Joshi said that Indian civilisation and culture have always taught people to prioritise the “welfare of human beings and the universe.” He added, “We do not believe that the world was created for people alone. It’s also for the trees, birds, etc.”
The CBFC chief further emphasised, “The time has come for India to be seen not just as a market, but as a hub of ideas, thinkers, and innovation.” He, however, pointed out that conversations about AI should move beyond conference rooms into schools, colleges, and everyday life, helping young minds better understand and guide it.
‘AI will replace all of us quickly,’ says Rana Daggubati
Meanwhile, actor Rana Daggubati had a different opinion altogether and mentioned that the technology will pose a significant threat to humankind, particularly artistes. When asked about the impact of AI on movies, the Baahubali star told ANI, “It will replace all of us quite quickly.”
Amid all this, a piece of advice veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra offered to a person who claims to be an “AI filmmaker” has attracted netizens’ attention. Recently, Sudhir wrote a post on X (formerly Twitter) explaining “why the alternative rises.” In a long write-up, he pointed out, “It rises because the old order—trembling at the edge of its own exhaustion — has closed its gates and posted its sentries.”
Reacting to this, the AI filmmaker claimed that they “will write history.” He added, “The old order decided which stories were universal and which were too difficult. But now the outcasts have tools. Now the rejected have a screen. AI doesn’t ask for permission. It doesn’t care about pedigree. It doesn’t wait for the powerful to approve your voice. That’s why the alternative rises.” Quote-tweeting this post, Sudhir said, “First write a script. Find your own voice.”
