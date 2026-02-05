Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
AI-generated Hollywood version of K3G with George Clooney as Amitabh Bachchan, Meryl Streep as Jaya Bachchan impresses Karan Johar. Watch
Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Tom Cruise, and several others from Hollywood feature in a reimagined version of Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
An AI-generated video reimagining Karan Johar’s iconic 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with Hollywood stars Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway, Margot Robbie, and Chris Hemsworth has taken the internet by storm. The video gained massive traction online and eventually caught Karan Johar’s attention, prompting the filmmaker to share his reaction on social media.
The video imagines Meryl Streep as Nandini Raichand (Jaya Bachchan), George Clooney as Yashvardhan Raichand, played by Amitabh Bachchan in the iconic film. The clip shows Tom Cruise in the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul Raichand while Anne Hathaway appears as Kajol’s Anjali Sharma.
Jennifer Lawrence can be seen in the clip as Naina Kapoor (Rani Mukerji), while Margot Robbie channels her Poo energy as Pooja (Kareena Kapoor Khan). The video showcases Chris Hemsworth in the role of Rohan Raichand, originally portrayed by Hrithik Roshan.
Watch the AI-generated video reimagining Karan Johar’s iconic 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham:
Clearly impressed with the clip, Karan Johar re-shared it recently on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Ok AI! Whatever it takes to get Meryl Streep into any frame of mine!!! I will take it gladly! Virtual is manifesting for me.”
On the work front, Karan Johar is reportedly set to direct Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2. However, the filmmaker has not yet made any official cast announcements or shared further details about the project.
