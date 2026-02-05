AI-generated Hollywood version of K3G with George Clooney as Amitabh Bachchan, Meryl Streep as Jaya Bachchan impresses Karan Johar. Watch

An AI-generated video reimagining Karan Johar’s iconic 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with Hollywood stars Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway, Margot Robbie, and Chris Hemsworth has taken the internet by storm. The video gained massive traction online and eventually caught Karan Johar’s attention, prompting the filmmaker to share his reaction on social media.

The video imagines Meryl Streep as Nandini Raichand (Jaya Bachchan), George Clooney as Yashvardhan Raichand, played by Amitabh Bachchan in the iconic film. The clip shows Tom Cruise in the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul Raichand while Anne Hathaway appears as Kajol’s Anjali Sharma.