Shah Rukh Khan clapped for me after my shots: Ahsaas Channa remembers shooting for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Ahsaas Channa first faced the camera at the age of 4. She played a young boy who sent jitters down the spine in Bollywood’s horror drama Vaastu Shastra (2004). Her impressive performance as a child actor in the movie landed her offers from other filmmakers. In 2006, she got a chance to play Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s son in Dharma Productions’ Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She was the cute little Arjun who loves to play the violin but is forced to play soccer by his short-tempered father (SRK).

Today, after 13 years of the film’s release, Channa, who is now grown up into a gorgeous girl, reminisces working with the Badshah of Bollywood. As we asked her what she remembers of Shah Rukh and the ensemble cast of the romantic drama, she recalls, “I was 6 when I worked on Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Everyone pampered me a lot. I had most of my scenes with Shah Rukh sir and he used to really take care of me. In New York, it was so cold, that he would teach us warm-up exercises so that we keep warm and face no difficulty while shooting.”

“Any shot I use to give, he used to clap for me and encourage me. Even Preity Zinta was very sweet to me. She treated me like her baby even in real life. Abhishek Bachchan always came to meet me on the set no matter where he is. With Amitabh Bachchan, I didn’t have any scene, but we were in the same hotel and met a couple of times. He told me I will go a long way and that remains with me,” the actor added.

From playing roles of a boy to featuring in TVF’s Kota Factory, Ahsaas Channa has come a long way. Having acted in films, TV shows and web series, the actor feels she is lucky to have “experienced a whole new world at a very young age” and “it’s been a great journey” for her until now. In her own confession, she had a childhood better than many.

Channa’s filmography boasts of projects like the 2007 film My Friend Ganesha, TV shows Kasamh Se, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and web series Girls Hostel (TVF) and Kota Factory (TVF). Despite working on different platforms, the audience remembers her as Shah Rukh Khan’s son from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. But it has never bothered the actor. “It is a great thing that people still recognise me as a kid from Vaastu Shastra, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna or My Friend Ganesha. I am always surprised that they remember me since I was playing a boy and was so young,” she shared.

Also, Ahsaas Channa aka Shivangi of Kota Factory believes TVF is a great platform to start your career. “I understand I do a lot of things on TVF but you never get typecast here and you get a lot of work outside as well. Like, I feel Jeetu is a big part of TVF and he is doing great work outside as well. If you are doing good on TVF, it increases your chance of getting into the movies,” the actor said.

Channa’s upcoming projects include TVF’s Hostel Days, Kota Factory season 2, Girls Hostel season 2 and Hum Tum on The Screen Patti. She is also auditioning for movies.