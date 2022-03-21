Tiger Shroff is the biggest and youngest action hero of the industry: Heropanti 2 director Ahmed Khan

Director Ahmed Khan is all praise for Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff. Ahmed recently called Tiger the “most massy actor” of Bollywood. He also tagged him as the “youngest action hero” of the industry. Heropanti 2 marks Ahmed’s third collaboration with Tiger. The two have earlier collaborated on Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

“Working with Tiger Shroff always feels like coming home. The way he submits to the story is commendable,” Ahmed said in a statement, adding, “He’s the biggest and the youngest action hero the industry has currently. The way he maneuvers complex action sequences and makes them look super effortless, speaks volumes of his constant dedication because this guy really puts his 200% into his work. Besides being such an easy going actor to work with, he is the most massy actor in the young lot and that’s another reason it’s always a rewarding experience working with him.”

Tiger Shroff shared the trailer of Heropanti 2 last week. The video gave a peek at some never-before-seen action sequences. The actor also spoke about how life has come full circle for him. The actor, who made his debut in 2014 with Heropanti, shared a clip that featured a stunt he performed in his debut film and Heropanti 2. “Life coming to a full circle for The little boy with not so little dreams. Somethings never change…but thank god for facial hair,” he captioned the video.

“You guys made all the close calls, blood, sweat and tears all worth it❤thank u for the love. this is just the tip of the iceberg see u in theaters this eid,” the actor captioned another video.

Heropanti 2, which marks Tiger Shroff’s second film with Tara Sutaria after Student of The Year 2, will hit theatres on April 29.