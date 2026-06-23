Rs 3 cr Batmobile, wall-to-wall Versace decor: Inside Welcome To The Jungle director’s home

Director-producer Ahmed Khan, who is currently awaiting the release of his Akshay Kumar-led film Welcome To The Jungle, lives a luxurious life in his Mumbai residence. Khan has a family of 4 – wife Shaira Ahmed Khan, and two sons – Azaan and Subhaan. In a recent video with Pinkvilla, the director have a detailed tour of his plush home. From Versace- themed decor to owning a real Batmobile, costing around Rs 3 crore, his house looked like a dream.

The house tour started with Ahmed flaunting antique showpieces kept right at the entrance, and were shipped straight from Turkey. While one wall hanging symbolises their family, the other base of a centre table is 4,000 years old. The area also had interesting gifts they got for their kids from Disneyland, Universal Studios present at various locations. The entrance area had a big beautiful chandelier before the door towards the dining room.

Ahmed Khan’s house in Mumbai Ahmed Khan’s house in Mumbai

Moving on to the dining section, the director-producer showcased his award shelf, with many accolades earned in his career spanning over three decades. Along with a white and gold dining table, the theme of the room was black and golden. Another quirky addition to his house was a small retro red gas station, called the Route 66 US. They purchased the collector item from the United States itself. In addition, there was a huge horse painting, made by late artist M. F. Husain, and a Chinese porcelain, with handwork done on it.

Versace-themed living room

From cushion covers, wallpapers, carpet, to lamps, the entire living area was in line with the luxury brand Versace’s theme. “My wife is a Versace fan, and why is that, even I don’t know. I just know that whenever anything Versace is available, she buys them. She is all about Versace. She has technically done the house in a very simple manner. It is not gothic, it’s basic,” he shared.

ALSO READ | Welcome to the Jungle faces 18 cuts; bikini, sensual visuals and Kashmir reference removed

Ahmed Khan’s house in Ahmed Khan’s house in Mumbai

Ahmed Khan’s house in Mumbai Ahmed Khan’s house in Mumbai

The living area had another MF Hussain horse painting, gifted by his wife Shaira Khan. The whole space had several colourful elements, including yellow and red cushions, blue almirah, and more. The director then moved on towards his bedroom, which again had Versace elements, in a golden-black theme. It has several huge mirrors on the wall, and a beautiful walk-in closet which had luxury branded clothing and footwears.

Ahmed Khan’s house in Mumbai Ahmed Khan’s house in Mumbai

Ahmed Khan’s house in Mumbai Ahmed Khan’s house in Mumbai

A Batmobile that isn’t street-legal, Porsche and Maybach

After showing around his house, Ahmed Khan moved towards his magnificent car collection. He first flaunted his son Subhaan’s car – a Porsche 718 Boxster, which had many customisations. Khan had also gifted a Maybach to his wife, “It’s a very comfortable car, it only has four seats. She loves this car.” For himself, the director likes to take out his G-Wagon, with modifications done from the UK.

Story continues below this ad

The most special wonder in Khan’s car collection was his iconic pop culture collectible, the Batmobile. While the original screen-used 1989 Batmobile prop (driven by actor Michael Keaton in the film) costs around Rs 12.5 crore, the replica is valued between the range of Rs 1.5 – 5 crore, depending on its build and engine. The long and beautiful car had gills and fins, with smoke-producing burners, similar to the original Batman car.

Ahmed Khan’s batmobile car Ahmed Khan’s batmobile car

Ahmed Khan’s batmobile car Ahmed Khan’s batmobile car

“The car has been built by Gotham Motors, and then this was brought to Mumbai and put together. It’s a 24 ft. long vehicle. This car has six tyres. I can’t take it out, because it isn’t speed legal and doesn’t have a number plate. The car is called Keaton Batmobile 89. This was The best-shaped model of all the Batmobiles,” he revealed.

Talking about Ahmed Khan’s next film, Welcome To The Jungle, it is set to hit the theatres on June 26. Produced jointly by Firoz A Nadiadwallah, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali, the comedy drama stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise.