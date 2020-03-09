Ahmed Khan says he is happy with Baaghi 3 opening amid coronavirus scare

Baaghi 3 released on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak. Baaghi 3 released on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak.

Director-choreographer Ahmed Khan is overwhelmed with the response to his latest venture Baaghi 3, which released on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak.

The novel virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed over 3,000 lives in the country.

Many events around the world have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including film festivals and music concerts. Release of much-awaited James Bond film No Time to Die has also been pushed by seven months to November.

Ahmed said the team was scared and if given a chance they would have considered postponing the release of the film, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

“Malls are not functioning, shops are not working, considering the situation, cinema is the last thing people want to go to.

“In such a scenario, the film has earned Rs 17.50 to Rs 18 crore and it is overwhelming. Even if we had made Rs 7 to 8 crore then also it would have been good. It is the biggest opening of the year till now. We had expected much more but you can’t fight almighty and nature,” the director told PTI.

Under normal circumstances, Ahmed said they were expecting the film to earn close to Rs 30 crore on day one.

“Whatever the film earns is a boon, we will be happy,” he said adding that the team is grateful to the audience that came out to the theatres.

Baaghi 3, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.

