Ahead of wedding with Farhan Akhtar, bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar is ‘exhausted but excited’

According to reports, Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Indian-Australian singer, actress, anchor and model Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot next week, on February 21.

Shibani, on Saturday night, took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself and wrote, “Exhausted but Excited!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

In the picture Shibani is seen catching a wink on a couch of a waiting lounge at Dubai airport.

Reacting to Shibani’s post, many of her friends started congratulating her and sharing how they are looking forward to the “big day”. Shibani’s friend and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur’s comment spilled the beans further. He wrote, “I am excited to be exhausted next weekend,” television host and actor Meiyang Chang wrote, “Congratulations, B! ❤️❤️❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Recently, even Farhan’s father, renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar confirmed the big news. When asked about his son’s wedding, Javed, in an interview with Bombay Times, said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

Shibani has appeared in the Akhtar family portraits as well of late. On Javed Akhtar’s birthday on January 17, Shabana Azmi had posted a picture of the family including Javed, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, Javed’s former wife and screenwriter Honey Irani, Tanve Azmi and Shibani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

Farhan’s mother, Honey Irani, in an interview with The Times of India, had shared that the couple — Farhan and Shibani — had invited her for dinner to discuss their wedding plan with her. She called Shibani, “lovely and gorgeous”. Here, she had also said that she is ‘really looking forward’ to the wedding, along with everyone in the family, and called it a “joyous occasion”.

Farhan and Shibani were seen making their first public appearance as a couple at actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception held in Mumbai on December 1, 2018. Post that, the two of them have been frequently mentioning each other on their social media platforms and have shared pictures together too.

Farhan was earlier married to hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani. They have two daughters together, Shakya, 21 and Akira, 14.