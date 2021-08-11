Ahead of Shershaah’s release, 5 movies on Kargil War that made an impact

Kargil War was fought between two nuclear countries, India and Pakistan, from May to July 1999. Codenamed Operation Vijay, the operation included clearing out the Kargil sector. The Indian Army with the help of Indian Air Force were able to clear out the Pakistani army that were positioned along the Line of Control. Multiple movies have been produced in Bollywood to capture the kind of bravery our soldiers displayed at the time, and the many obstacles they had to encounter on their way.

With Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah’s release on Thursday — the film is based on Captain Vikram Batra’s life a — it seems fitting to take a quick look at the Kargil movies that we have made till now.

Dhoop

This 2003 Ashwini Chaudhary movie, based on the Battle of Tiger Hill (a battle fought between the Indian and Pakistani army around the Tiger Hill during the Kargil War), is a poignant and humane look at the aftereffects of war. Inspired by the life of Captain Anuj Nayyar who was martyred in the war, the film looked at the toll war takes on families of soldiers. Sanjay Suri played martyred Captain Rohit Kapoor who is killed during the Kargil conflict. How his partner Gul Panag, and his parents Om Puri and Revathi, come to terms with such a massive, irrevocable loss forms the crux of the story. What makes Dhoop different is that it is not only a war movie in the traditional sense of the genre, but it also seeks to highlight the government’s corruption, who, while promising to honour the soldier’s memories, also ends up making a mockery of his sacrifice with their actions.

You can watch Dhoop on Amazon Prime Video.

LOC Kargil

This is the quintessential dramatic Indian war film, directed by JP Dutta, which released in 2003. Based on the Indian army’s successful Operation Vijay, the movie garnered mixed response, both commercially and critically. It is known for its elaborate sets, massive star cast and its unbelievably long runtime of 255 minutes.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Now this one is more recent. Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, Gunjan Saxena released last year to a largely positive response, despite facing some amount of backlash from the Indian Air Force for the sexist representation. What shined here were the performances of the main cast, specifically Pankaj Tripathi and Janhvi Kapoor. Their lovely father-daughter bond was the backbone of this biopic about one of the first Indian woman pilots in combat.

This Sharan Sharma directorial is currently streaming on Netflix.

Lakshya

Though a fictional story at large, this Farhan Akhtar directorial was clearly inspired by the events of the Kargil conflict. More a coming-of-age story about Hrithik Roshan’s character than anything else, the second half of Lakshya particularly focuses on how Karan Shergill and his team had to combat Pakistani soldiers, an event documented by his former partner and journalist Romila Dutta (Preity Zinta). The movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri, Raj Zutshi, Sushant Singh and Amrish Puri in pivotal parts.

Lakshya is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Mausam

This Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor movie released in 2011. Made on a big scale, director and actor Pankaj Kapur attempted to tell a love story of epic proportions through the feature. The film referenced Kargil War as Shahid’s character Harry is called upon to lead a bombing mission over Tiger Hill at a pivotal juncture in the movie. Despite its potential and talented team, Mausam failed to capture the viewers’ interest.