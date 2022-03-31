As Sharmaji Namkeen releases, here’s looking back at Rishi Kapoor-Juhi Chawla’s many outings together

The much-awaited Sharmaji Namkeen dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. The Hitesh Bhatia is special for fans as it’s Rishi Kapoor’s last film. Paresh Rawal stepped in for the actor after his untimely demise in 2020. Apart from emotional reasons, fans are also excited that Sharmaji Namkeen will also bring the 90s hit jodi of Rishi and Juhi Chawla back together.

Here’s looking back at the many films of Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

Bol Radha Bol (1992)

The romance-thriller saw Rishi Kapoor playing a double role. Good guy Kishen (Rishi) was an industialist who goes to a village to expand his business. There he meets Radha (Juhi Chawla) and falls in love with her. When he returns, he is shocked to know his mother is dead, and an imposter Tony (the bad guy, Rishi again) is living in his home. As he gets thrown out of his home, Kishen investigates the truth behind his family’s destruction. On the other hand, Radha comes back looking for her lover only to find him in the arms of another woman. She becomes Rita to dig deep and realises he is another man. Bol Radha Bol also ends on a happy note with Kishen and Radha reuniting after some dhishoom-dhishoom moments.

The chemistry that Rishi and Juhi shared on screen made it difficult for many to believe that it was the first time they were sharing screen space. Be it the sweet romance between Radha and Kishen or Rita trying to solve the mystery case of Tony, the actors were a hit pair from the word go. The title song of the David Dhawan directorial became quite popular along with “Tu tu tu tu tara’. The Anand-Milind album also became one of the biggest hits that year.

Rishta Ho Toh Aisa (1992)

The same year, the couple also starred in family drama Rishta Ho Toh Aisa, directed by Kalpatru. The film had Rishi Kapoor play Vijay, a pick-pocket, while Juhi Chawla played a dancer Seema. Apart from their love story, the story also revolved around Vijay’s estranged brother Rajesh (Jeetendra) and his marital discord. Rishta Ho Toh Aisa also featured Kader Khan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Saajan Ka Ghar (1994)

A remake of 1988 Rajasthani movie Bai Chali Sasariye, Saajan Ka Ghar was helmed by Surendra Kumar Bohra. The film presented the story of Laxmi (Juhi), who is considered bad luck by her family. She gets married to an army officer Amar (Rishi), her miscarriage causes trouble with her in-laws. As doctors warn Amar that another pregnancy could kill his wife, his mother plots to kill Laxmi as she cannot give her an heir. Wanting to please people in her life, Laxmi conceives again, while her guilt-ridden husband leaves off for duty. Laxmi is thrown out of her house and gives birth alone in a farmhouse. She goes back to hand the child to her husband, only to die in his arms a few minutes later. The film ends with the family feeling guilty about how they treated her.

Ghar Ki Izzat (1994)

Kalpatru brought Juhi, Rishi, Jeetendra and even Kader Khan back for another family drama Ghar Ki Izzat. Rishi Kapoor played the youngest brother (Mohan) to Kader Khan, who falls in love with his bhabhi’s sister Gita. Since she is a child-widow, the burden to deal with society falls on the young couple. Added to that, the other two brothers’ wives also create a tumultuous time for the family. However, like most 90s family drama, the film ends on a happy note with Mohan and Gita getting married.

Eena Meena Deeka (1994)

After a couple of dramatic outings, Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla got together for the fun Eena Meena Deeka. The film also starred Vinod Khanna, and the trio played street-smart thugs. Directed by David Dhawan, Eena Meena Deeka’s was loosely inspired by Three Fugitives. The film was quite an entertainer and 90s kids still love shaking a leg on the song “Eena ko mil gayi Meena”. The film boasted of many fun moments between Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. The popular song “Towel mein bahar jaogi” also defined their chemistry and also acting talent.

Daraar (1996)

The star couple came back together for this Abbas-Mustan romantic thriller. Arbaaz Khan made his big debut with Daraar, playing the obsessive husband Vikram to Juhi Chawla’s Priya. As she escapes from his clutches, she finds love in another man Raj (Rishi Kapoor). The two are set to start a new life together, Vikram re-enters their lives, promising to make it hell. The film pitted Rishi Kapoor against Arbaaz, and while the latter was impressive in the negative role, Rishi Kapoor also shone as the good man.

Karobaar: The Business of Love (2000)

In this Rakesh Roshan directorial, Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were pitted against each others as besties, who fall in love with the same girl (Juhi Chawla). Inspired by Indecent Proposal, the film began production in 1992 but released only in 2000 after battling many financial issues. Rishi Kapoor even played a double role as his character’s father. The 90s story could not make an impact in the new millennium and the film tanked at the box office.

Luck By Chance (2009)

Zoya Akhtar in her directorial debut brought together the charming jodi back. Rishi Kapoor played Romi, a producer in the Farhan Akhtar film. Juhi Chawla played his wife who held the reins of their personal and professional lives. The film, as readers would know, featured many faces from Bollywood, however, fans were completely smitten to see Juhi and Rishi in these fun characters, and relished the 90s nostalgia through them.