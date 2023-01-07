Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan, YRF introduces ‘spy universe’ logo. See here

Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan’s release on January 25, production house Yash Raj Films has unveiled the logo for its ‘spy universe’ franchise, which will kick-start with the film. The other films that will be a part of the spy universe are Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger series, and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War franchise.

To introduce the spy universe, YRF will be unveiling their new ‘spy universe’ logo attached with the trailer of Pathaan. The trailer will be unveiled on January 10. This logo will also be featured in Tiger 3, which is said to include a cameo by Shah Rukh. Likewise, Salman has also filmed a cameo for Pathaan.

Speaking about YRF’s spy universe, a trade source revealed, “Aditya Chopra has been clinically working for years now to make YRF’s spy universe the biggest franchise in the history of Indian cinema. The spy universe has so far featured the biggest and the best actors in the history of Indian cinema right from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, to name a few. The franchise will only get bigger and better with every new film from Pathaan, Tiger and War franchise.”

The source adds, “Aditya Chopra now wants to mark these films as a part of YRF’s spy universe in public consciousness and thus, the move to brand them in the form of a new logo that says Pathaan is part of ‘YRF Spy Universe’. This new logo will be present in Pathaan’s trailer and then will keep appearing in Tiger & War series of films. No other franchise has been mounted on a scale like this, nor have they made such an impact on box office and audiences globally.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.