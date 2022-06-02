Ahead of Samrat Prithviraj’s release, Akshay Kumar requests fans to not share spoilers

Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film Samrat Prithviraj is set to hit cinema halls tomorrow. Ahead of the release, the Bollywood star shared a note asking fans to avoid sharing any spoilers. He added that several aspects of the film are designed to be awe-inspiring.

“The entire team of Samrat Prithviraj, a film that gloriously celebrates the life of one of India’s bravest king’s Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has taken four years to create a visual spectacle that we are all extremely proud of. Since it’s an authentic historical, there are many facets of Samrat’s life that are lesser known to the people of our country, especially the youth. Thus, this is our sincere request to everyone watching the film from tomorrow, to not give out spoilers that reveal several aspects of our film that are designed to be awe-inspiring. We hope to entertain you thoroughly only on the big screen from tomorrow! Thank you,” read Akshay’s note.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had spoken about history that is taught in schools and said that while a lot is written about the invaders, the same attention is not paid to other rulers of the country. He said, “Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have 2-3 lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders. There is hardly anything mentioned about our culture and our Maharajas. I was taken aback that there is so much about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan that we don’t know about.”

Akshay requested the authorities that ‘our culture and our Maharajas should be written about in history books’. “I would like to appeal to the education minister to look into this matter and see if we can change it. We can balance it. I am not saying that we should not know about Mughals but balance it out, know about our kings also. They were great too. Bring it in front of everybody,” the actor said.

Directed by Dr Chandrapraksh Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj releases in theatres on June 3. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chillar.