Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding, here’s what they have said about each other

Soon-to-wed couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since 2017. The pair confirmed their romantic status when they appeared together for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018. Since then, both Alia and Ranbir have been vocal about their feelings for each other.

As their relationship evolved, so did the way the actors dealt with all the limelight surrounding their personal lives. From keeping their silence about the relationship to finally accepting it, their bond seems to have only strengthened with time. Here’s a quick look at what Ranbir and Alia have said about each other over the years.

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor’s past

In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, Alia Bhatt was asked about Ranbir Kapoor’s previous high-profile relationships involving Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Alia dismissed the whole subject and said, “How does it matter? It’s part of someone’s life and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon (It’s not like I don’t have a past).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor breaks his silence on Alia Bhatt for the first time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Soon after, it was Ranbir Kapoor’s turn to be questioned about Alia Bhatt and his personal life, to which he responded by simply stating that he is in a “happy, positive and beautiful phase” in life. The actor added that he looked forward to doing ‘good work’ with Alia.

Around the same time, in an interview with GQ, Ranbir was a little more open about what he shared with Alia. When asked if the two were dating, Ranbir said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

“It’s a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again – you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I’m more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple years back,” the actor added.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on their wedding

During the pandemic, Ranbir Kapoor became more open about their impending wedding. In an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, he said, “I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

Reacting to his statement about their wedding, Alia Bhatt said in her head, she has been married to Ranbir for quite some time now. “He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir. In fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time. Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married, it will work out right and in a beautiful way,” Alia told NDTV at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Their playful banter

When the two stars appeared on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 finale in January this year, they only had nice things to say about each other. Alia commented on Ranbir’s calm demeanour and said, “He is calm in the storm. That is his superpower.” Asked if Alia is the storm, she laughed and stated, “Maybe!” Ranbir added, “I think Alia is more than the storm in my life. She is a firecracker.”

Alia professes her love for Ranbir during Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions

After starring in the massively mounted Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt, while speaking to indianexpress.com, professed her love for Ranbir Kapoor in a grand manner. The actor said that she believes in the relationship and added, “There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn’t speak about it — you’re too protective of it, or you are not sure, or you don’t want to talk about personal things in life. It is not like I am plastering my relationship on every wall in the city or the country, but there’s also nothing to hide. I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it.”

“Of course, I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. In the moment I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it,” concluded Alia.

Here’s wishing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor a happily ever after!