Ahead of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding, take a tour of 700-year-old Fort Barwara, where rooms can cost Rs 6.5 lakh per night

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9 at a 700-year-old fort in Rajasthan. Located in the town of Sawai Madhopur, the Six Senses Fort Barwara will host the couple and their guests for a week of festivities that began with an intimate party on December 7.

The official website describes the property as “A beautiful 14th-century fort sensitively converted to become a Six Senses sanctuary of well-being. Originally owned by a Rajasthani Royal Family, it faces the Chauth ka Barwara Mandir temple. The significant conservation effort incorporates two palaces and two temples within the walled fort. The design of Six Senses resort in Rajasthan reinterprets the gracious and regal ambiance of a bygone era dating back 700 years.”

The cheapest room at the property—the Sanctuary Suite–goes for Rs 92,000 per night before taxes, according to Booking.com. An upgrade will get you the Fort Suite and the Aravali Suite, which range from around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.3 lakh per night, again, before taxes. The Burj Suite costs between Rs 1.4 to Rs 1.6 lakh per night. The Terrace Suite will set you back between Rs 1.6 and Rs 1.7 lakh per night, while the Rani Rajkumari Suite ranges from Rs 3.4 to Rs 3.6 lakh per night. The taxes on this suite can go up to around Rs 60,000 per night, so essentially, it’s a Rs 4 lakh plus room.

But we haven’t yet arrived at the peak of luxury that the property offers. The most expensive room is the Raja Man Singh Suite, which costs around Rs 5.5 lakh per night, which after taxes is around 6.5 lakh. It includes an inner courtyard and a private pool.

Take a look at some pictures of the property here:

According to the website, “The historic fort has been sensitively preserved and converted, and enjoys a sensational view of the lake and temple. The landscaping integrates purely endemic plants and water features. The property is working with the local community to rewild the forests to the east and revive the sacred lake to its former glory.”

Katrina and Vicky’s love story began when they expressed mutual admiration for each other on Koffee with Karan, and then interviewed each other for Film Companion. They have since been spotted together on several occasions, but have never confirmed their relationship.