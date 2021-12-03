Ahead of her rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif spotted at a clinic

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and their rumoured wedding have been making headlines. Katrina was spotted at a clinic in Bandra on Friday. The photographers captured the Bharat actor looking pretty in casuals. Opting for a black top and purple leggings, Katrina’s face was covered behind a mask and huge sunglasses.

As the paparazzi went on a clicking spree, she walked straight into her car and drove off. She also waved for the cameras.

Checkout photos of Katrina as she steps out of the clinic:

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

While both actors and their teams are yet to open up about the wedding, Vicky’s neighbour Krushna Abhishek recently opened up about the wedding preparations that have been taking place at the Kaushal residence.

In a chat with ABP, Krushna said that the wedding preparations are taking place in a hush-hush way. “Vicky is my neighbour so I can wish him in the lift (laughs). The wedding preparations are happening but in a hush-hush way, they haven’t shared it yet. Vicky is also a wonderful guy, they make a good pair. Both of them are nice people. I am not being political, I actually know them so I wish them good luck,” shared Krushna.

According to the latest reports, the Katrina-Vicky wedding will happen on December 9 in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. The couple is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the wedding celebrations are spectacular, and yet intensely private.

Now, according to a report in IANS, Sawai Madhopur’s district administration issued an order about a meeting ahead of the grand Bollywood wedding. The order has gone viral on social media. As per the viral notice, the meeting will be held on Friday to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding. They will also discuss crowd controlling measures and other security arrangements for the celebrities.

Various reports have suggested that the guests at the high profile wedding will also have to follow a no-photos NDA clause. Not just that, they will also be given secret codes to avoid their names from getting leaked to the media. Yet another report today has claimed that Katrina and Vicky will fly directly to the wedding venue in a chartered helicopter to avoid paparazzi.