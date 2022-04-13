Ahead of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, Neetu Kapoor showers love on the couple with cute video

Neetu Kapoor seems to be the biggest cheerleader for son Ranbir Kapoor and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. Ahead of their wedding on Thursday, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to shower love on the couple. Amid the wedding festivities, a video from a Brahmastra event had gone viral. It showed Ranbir and Alia sneak in a private moment on stage. Alia is seen fidgeting with some embellishment with no place to keep it. That’s when Ranbir offers to put it in his pocket. The unspoken love-filled gesture had left fans gushing over the couple. Neetu, too, could not stop herself from sharing the video on her Instagram story and adding a couple of hearts to it.

Earlier, while talking about the couple, Neetu told indianexpress.com, “I just love both of them and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well.”

On Wednesday, the couple kickstarted their wedding functions at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hill. According to reports, the couple is set to tie the knot on April 14. The wedding will be a very close-knit family affair, with only 20-30 guests in attendance.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were clicked as they reached the venue. Neetu greeted the photographers from her car. Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain and cousins Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, good friend Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji were also spotted at the mehendi function. On the other hand, Pooja Bhatt was also spotted with father Mahesh Bhatt and brother Rahul Bhatt as they arrived at the mehendi function.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating since 2017.