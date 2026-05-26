Ahana Deol represented Dharmendra’s 6 children during Padma Vibhushan honour: Esha Deol

Veteran actor Dharmendra was conferred with the posthumous Padma Vibhushan honour on Monday. His wife, actress Hema Malini, received the award in Delhi. Hema and Dharmendra’s youngest daughter Ahana also attended the ceremony and broke down as her mother accepted the award on her late father’s behalf. Now, actress Esha Deol has also penned a note celebrating the honour as she called it a moment of pride for the entire family. Dharmendra was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan award in 2012.

While Esha Deol could not attend the ceremony, she penned a note in Dharmendra’s memory. She wrote on Instagram, “A moment of pride, A moment of emotion. How we so deeply wished he was present today, dressed in a crisp white shirt and blue suit, looking as handsome as always, with the excitement of a young boy going to receive the prestigious award. Yesterday, my mother represented our family and received the award. And the youngest of us, Ahana, represented all the 6 of us, his children & shed tears & clapped in honour of our father, a man who we love, who we cherish, who we miss & who we proudly call our papa. Forever in our hearts.”

Esha and Ahana are daughters of Dharmendra with his second wife Hema Malini. When Dharmendra married Hema in 1980, he was already married to Prakash Kaur and was a father of four children – sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeeta Deol and Vijayta Deol.

Also Read: Padma Awards 2026: Emotional Hema Malini accepts Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan, watch video

On Monday, while Hema Malini collected the Padma Vibhushan award on behalf of Dharmendra, Ahana Deol got emotional as she clapped. A video shared by the Press Information Bureau of India on X shows Ahana getting emotional. In its video on X, PIB wrote, “President Droupadi Murmu confers #PadmaVibhushan upon veteran actor #Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous), popularly known as the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood. One of the most versatile and successful actors in the history of Hindi cinema, he left an indelible mark on Indian cinema through a career spanning over 300 films.”

President Droupadi Murmu confers #PadmaVibhushan upon veteran actor #Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous), popularly known as the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood One of the most versatile and successful actors in the history of Hindi cinema, he left an indelible mark on Indian cinema… pic.twitter.com/HQ2lwzMtXO — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 25, 2026

In January, when it was announced that Dharmendra would be honoured with a Padma Vibhushan, Hema Malini had said on X, “So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award.” On Monday, ahead of collecting the award, the actor and politician told Hindustan Times, “It’s an emotional moment for me. Ahana is with me. Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this, and it’s a big moment for all of us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol yet to react

Since the Padma Vibhushan honour on Monday night, Sunny and Bobby Deol have not expressed their reaction to the same on social media.

About Dharmendra

Earlier, actor Dharmendra was also honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the SCREEN Awards held in April 2026. Bobby Deol had received the award and gotten emotional, remembering his father. As he received the award, Bobby Deol said, “I see my father’s love in all your eyes. My dad has touched all your hearts without knowing you, with his work and through his social media. Instagram reels were his new hobby. He always wanted people to stay happy. He always believed that we all have a gift, and if we start believing it, we can achieve anything in life. That’s why he worked in this industry for so many years.”

He had also added, “He also faced good and bad days, but he never gave up. Wherever I go, whomever I meet, I receive so much love because my father opened the locks of everyone’s heart for my brother and me. People love my father so much that they accept my brother and me without thinking. I still feel I will go back home and tell him that I got this award for him. I am very blessed, and I’m grateful to God for making me his son. Thank you so much, SCREEN. Papa, you are the best.”

After a career spanning over six and a half decades, actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, just a few days ahead of his 90th birthday.

Dharmendra’s last film Ikkis was released in January 2026.