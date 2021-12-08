Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff pens a heartfelt note for Tadap actor: ‘Here to take every obstacle with you’

Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff on Tuesday shared several behind the scenes photos from the sets of Tadap. She also heaped praise on Ahan.

Sharing the photo, Tania wrote, “No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change.” As soon as she shared the post, Ahan replied with “I love you” in the comments section. Ahan’s father Suniel Shetty and his sister Athiya Shetty also dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Tania Shroff’s post has come four days after Athiya Shetty dropped a throwback picture with brother Ahan Shetty. She captioned the photo, “For me, before anything else, I’ll always be most proud of the person you’ve grown into. Humble, kind, resilient, honest and loyal to the core. I hope and pray you are always able to find the light wherever you go… Your time is now and forever! Love you… I’ll always have your back.” Suniel Shetty also penned a heartwarming note about learning from criticism and not taking success to the head. He advised his son to always stay humble despite his journey ahead.

Ahan’s Tadap, which is the Hindi remake of Telugu film titled RX100, released on December 3. So far, the Milan Luthria directorial has managed to earn Rs 15.77 crore at the box office.